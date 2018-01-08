Charles Fouche (01-05-18)

Charles Daniel Fouche, 70, died January 5, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was the son of the late Willie H. and Frances Scarborough Fouche and was preceded in death by siblings, Junior Fouche and Paula Campbell. Charles enjoyed golfing, hunting and playing guitar. For a number of years, he was a car salesman in Athens and retired from Ace Hardware in Colbert. Charles was a member of Colbert Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Fouche; children, Stacie Michelle Fouche, Newnan, Bonnie Fouche Chambers, Athens, Andy Collier, Hull, and John Brook Collier, Royston; sister, Martha Corbett; grandchildren, Noah Chambers, Ethan Chambers, Dylan Chambers, Ariel Hall, Colby Collier, Brady Collier, Emily Collier and Jonathan Collier.
Memorial services were held Monday, January 8, at Colbert First Baptist Church.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Colbert Baptist Church Missions.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
