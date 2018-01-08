Betty Faye Haack (01-04-18)

Monday, January 8. 2018
BRASELTON - Betty Faye Haack, 74, died Thursday, January 4, 2018.

She was born in Camden, S.C., the daughter of the late Ralph Owens and Elizabeth Rush Owens. Faye was preceded in death by her brother, Clark Owens.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Haack; daughter, Jill Lowry (Todd), Winder; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sandra Newman and Sybil Lipford.

A funeral service was held at Monday, January 8, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. The Rev. Derek Spain officiated. Entombment was in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020.

Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, GA.
Old Website

