Mary Jane Nickelson (12-30-17)

Mary Jane Bell Nickelson, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 30. 2017, at Canterbury Court in Atlanta.
She was born at Emory University Hospital on March 20, 1926, the daughter of Alexander Windel Bell and Jane Caroline Harding Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents who raised her from ages 3-12, Alexander Bell and Helena Windel Bell, her stepmother, Laura Russell Bell, who was "Mother" to her from the age of 12 on, her loving husband of 66 years, the Reverend Jay Victor Nickelson and her son, Lee Hardemen Nickelson.
At the age of 3 she moved to Minot, N.D., where she lived until she was 12 before returning to the Atlanta area, where she graduated from Girls High and later attended Women's College of North Carolina at Greensboro.
For much of her adult life she followed her husband, a Navy chaplain, up and down the East Coast moving to New York, Georgia, Rhode Island, Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina with the four children and various cats, dogs, snakes, etc. in tow. She managed to make every place a home and an adventure. The family sang along the way as they traveled thousands of miles in their jeep, Nohak. Following Victor's military retirement, she returned to Georgia, where her husband served at St. Anthony's and St. Edward's Episcopal churches in Winder and Lawrenceville.
Survivors include children, Jane (Jim) Haigler, Cartersville, Eileen Myers, Statham, and Mary (Rex) Smith, Alpharetta; grandchildren, Kathryn (John) Ballard, John (Cindy) Young/Bumgarner, Lee Ann Peppers, Ron (Karen) Smith, Walter Smith, Nathan Smith, Michael (Arielle) Haigler, and Alan Haigler; great-grandchildren, Maya and Toby Ballard; Emma, Leah and Sarah Smith; Bailey Haigler, Jasmine Horton; niece, Jen Nickelson; and family cousin, Laura Gordon; and family and sister-in-law, Agnusia Nickelson.
She is fondly remembered by her family and her friends and staff at Canterbury Court, where she spent the last ten years, for her warm smile and kind words that graced the lives of everyone she met. The family would like to express their gratitude to the many caring staff members at Canterbury Court, especially Stanley and Johnette and to her dear roommate Mary Robinson.
A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony's Episcopal Church in Winder, on Saturday, January 13, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Statham Cemetery. here will be a reception at the church after the internment.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Edward’s or St. Anthony’s Episcopal Churches, or Camp Mikell, 237 Camp Mikell Court, Toccoa, GA 30577. Online condolences may be made to hmpattersonoglethorpe.com.
H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
