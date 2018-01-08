John Taylor (01-05-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 8. 2018
AUBURN - John Joseph Taylor, 89, passed away on January 5, 2018.

Johns main objective in life was helping others know Jesus.

He is survived by wife Maxine (Junie) Taylor; son, Ronald Scott Taylor; daughter, Valerie Taylor Pinson; and granddaughters Riley Pinson and Haley Taylor.

His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 14, at Auburn First Baptist Church, 1385 6th Ave., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christian Law Association, PO Box 8600, Mason, Ohio 45040 Christianlaw.org

John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but will have everlasting life.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.