AUBURN - John Joseph Taylor, 89, passed away on January 5, 2018.
Johns main objective in life was helping others know Jesus.
He is survived by wife Maxine (Junie) Taylor; son, Ronald Scott Taylor; daughter, Valerie Taylor Pinson; and granddaughters Riley Pinson and Haley Taylor.
His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 14, at Auburn First Baptist Church, 1385 6th Ave., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christian Law Association, PO Box 8600, Mason, Ohio 45040 Christianlaw.org
John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but will have everlasting life.
John Taylor (01-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry