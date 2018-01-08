Eunice Dove (01-07-18)

ROYSTON - Eunice Norton Dove, 92, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at the Pruitt Health Nursing Home in Toccoa, Ga.
Mrs. Dove was born in Elberton, Ga. on May 8, 1925, the daughter of the late Jim Norton and Aner Bell Norton. She was a house keeper having worked with Holiday Inn and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Canon, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Dove; and brothers, John Norton and Bill Norton.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Stewart and Jane Dove, Danielsville; daughter, Shirley Smith, Royston; grandchildren and spouses, Richie and Dawn Dove, Dwayne and Sherry Dove, David and Tracy Dove, Jason and Katie Dove, Sheri and Tim Woodall, Trevor and Lindsey Smith, Hannah and David Thompson, Nikki Teasley, Candace and Elliot Printz, and Gary and Amanda Savage; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, with the Revs. Jason Dove, Jamie Dove, Mike Petty and Andy Huff officiating. Entombment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens - South in Royston.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family is at the home of Stewart and Jane Dove. They would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to all of the nurses and staff at Pruitt Health Nursing Home - Memory Care Unit in Toccoa, for their love and care given to Mrs. Dove.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
