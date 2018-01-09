COMMERCE - Marion “CB” Lee Meaders, Sr., 74, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018.
Born on December 14, 1943, in West Point, Miss., he was the son of the late Aubrey Lee and Zelda Mae Little Meaders. He was a Parks Director for Gwinnett County, umpired softball and baseball, member of Temple Baptist in Homer, and a Vietnam veteran in the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Johnson Meaders, Commerce; sons, Marion Lee Meaders, Jr., Mississippi, William Shannon Meaders, Homer, and Shawn Lin Meaders, Buford; daughter, Jane Renee Meaders, Mississippi; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 12, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Jason Arrowood, Tommy Foskey, and Zack Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
“CB” Meaders Sr. (01-07-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry