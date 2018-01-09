Dan Boling (01-08-18)

BALDWIN - Dan Boling, 70, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018.
Mr. Boling was born on September 26, 1947, in Banks County, the son of the late Lee and Fanneal Gailey Boling. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dwayne Boling. Mr. Boling was a poultry and cattle farmer and formerly employed with General Motors. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Dan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Gail Parson Boling, Baldwin; daughters and sons-in-law, Angelia and Alan Baker, Demorest, and Dana and James Simmons, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Annette Boling, Homer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Larry Maney and Judy and Ernest Rogers, all of Baldwin; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Glenda Boling, Homer; and grandchildren: Chris Baker, Brett Boling, Bailee Boling, Kaylee Baker, Brandon Boling, Zoie Boling, Chloe Boling, Zachary Baker, and Audri Simmons.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, at Charity Baptist Church with the Revs. Scott Smith and Billy Burrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Charity Baptist Church, 1302 State Highway 51, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes Baldwin.
