Nancy Seymour (01-09-18)

Tuesday, January 9. 2018
Nancy Lee Seymour, 75, wife of Charlie Alfred Seymour, died Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Born in Kannapolis, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Hoyt Emory Guest and Ruby Akins Guest. She was preceded in death by one sister. Mrs. Seymour retired from Westclox and was a member of Vineyard Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Tammy Seymour, Terry Seymour and Tim (Leslie) Seymour, all of Carlton; sister, Mary (Melvin) Hastings, Matthews, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 11, at 2 p.m. at Vineyard Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Interment will follow at New Town Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 10.

Flowers will be accepted.

Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

