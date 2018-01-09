GIRLS BASKETBALL: Business as usual for the Lady Raiders against Stephens County

No matter how many games the Madison County girls’ basketball team has to play in the span of four or five days, they still bring energy and consistency every night.
Tuesday night was no different as the Lady Raiders blew out the Lady Indians 68-40 to win their third game in four days. They led by around 30 points for most of the second half and their biggest lead was by 32 points. Every starter sat for the entire fourth quarter.
“I hope that stays the same,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “Because now we’re in a regular routine, we have one more Saturday game. I like being in a routine like that, the girls get in the routine and we’re ready to go.”
As usual, Jordan Bailey and Kayla McPherson led the Raiders in scoring. Bailey scored 25 points including 12 in the first quarter and 19 in the first half. McPherson added 19 points. A’Dryanna Maxwell scored nine points in just three quarters.
From the opening tip-off, Madison County (11-6, 3-0) suffocated Stephens. Maxwell opened the game with a quick layup and they were off to a 19-2 run to open the game. Eventually Stephens County woke up and cut the score down to 26-13 by the end of the first quarter.
“I like how we’re coming out in region games,” Lampe said. “Against St. Pius we were up 16-2, here we were up 19-2 to start the game. That’s how I like it. Jump them with a lot of energy and make them come out of the gate slow.”
Stephens County kept grinding and cut the lead some more early in the second quarter. This time to get the score to 30-20. But the lady Raiders put the game away early with a 15-2 run to end the first half with a 45-22 lead.
The final nail in the coffin came midway through the third quarter as the Raiders busted out another run. This time they ended the quarter on an 11-1 run to take a 64-32 lead. From there the second string took over with a shortened fourth quarter. The Raiders came out victorious 68-40.
Madison County hosts Oconee County Friday Night in another region game. Oconee County is 8-8 overall and 0-3 in the region after a 47-26 loss to Jefferson Tuesday night.
They then travel to Habersham Central this Saturday. The other Lady Raiders are a 2-13 team in Region 8-AAAAAA. Madison County defeated them 58-48 back on December 19.
