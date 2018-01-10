Swearing-in held for new mayor in Lula

More than 50 people attended the swearing-in ceremony for a new mayor Of Lula on Jan. 2.
Jim Grier defeated long-time mayor Milton Turner in the November election. A group of approximately 50 people turned out for the swearing-in ceremony.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve you as your mayor, but I am even more honored that all of you here would come out on such a cold morning to be here for these first few moments of my term,” Grier told those in attendance.
City clerk Rosemary Totty performed the swearing-in.
Long-time Lula City Council member Mordecai Wilson offered words of encouragement to Grier.
“The city council, the city manager, city clerks and other employees, and the citizens of Lula are willing, anxious and supportive to listen to your leadership and direction in what way you want and with the city to grow and prosper now and for the future,” Wilson said.
Wilson and council member Marvin Moore were sworn in to another term as council members in the City of Lula.
