JCCHS to be phased out

The existing Jackson County Comprehensive High School facility in Jefferson will be phased out once the new high school on Hwy. 332 near Braselton is completed.
The Jackson County Board of Education will hold two public hearings on the phase out plans, the first Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. and the second Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. A board vote will be held following the Feb. 12 hearing.
The move will technically remove the classrooms at the facility from the system’s inventory. Doing that will allow the school system to qualify for $12-$15 million in state funding to go toward the new high school.
Grading for the new high school is slated to begin later this year. A construction manager-at-risk firm was named to oversee the project by the BOE in December.
The longer term plans for the current JCCHS facility are as yet unclear. The system hopes to qualify later this year for a state college and career academy grant. If that happens, the existing JCCHS buildings could be used to house that program.
College and career academies are specialized state charter schools designed to create partnerships between a school and local industries for cooperative training programs.
See the full story in the Jan. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
