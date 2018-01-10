Jefferson council wary of easing conditions on warehouse project

Jefferson leaders have been asked to reconsider five conditions placed on a warehouse project, but two city councilmen expressed reservations about doing so.
Panattoni Development Company plans to build a 980,000 square-foot warehouse along Hwy. 82 at I-85. The developer seeks the annexation and rezone of 41 acres to be combined with 30 acres already within the city limits.
The Jefferson City Council will vote on the project at its Jan. 22 meeting.
The city planning staff, however, has placed 11 conditions on the rezoning, five of which the developer wishes to have changed, according to applicant Kevin Casteel.
The Jefferson-Talmo planning commission OK’d the project in December but included all conditions recommended by the planning staff.
Casteel, who said Panattoni has a potential tenant for the proposed site, discussed issues with the following conditions:
•limiting building space to a maximum of one million square feet and a principal building coverage of no more than 35 percent. The applicant seeks an increase to no more than 40 percent.
•no additional ground signage within 600 feet of the right-of-way of I-85, as well as no signage on walls facing I-85. The applicant asks that any signage requirements for the site, other than the billboard already existing, be limited to meet the current codes.
•the realignment of Horace Head Road to intersect closer to a 90-degree angle with Hwy. 82. Casteel said the city designed the road and that the applicant does ask to add traffic to that road. He requested the requirement be dropped.
•obtaining samples of the existing pavement and base of Horace Head Road. Casteel said the city should already have this information since it constructed the road. The staff has also asked for improvements to Horace Head Road along Hwy. 82 up to the point where developers of a proposed Circle K have been asked to make improvements. But Casteel said that stretch totals 1,600 feet, only 1,000 feet of which border the applicant’s property line. The applicant has also been asked to improve the entire road within that segment, not the portion from the centerline to the applicant’s property line.
Councilman Don Kupis was opposed to removing the conditions, saying city planner Jerry Weitz has presented the developer with reasonable compromises.
See the full story in the Jan. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
