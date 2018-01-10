Basketball Knights rally for home region win

With 7:36 remaining in regulation, the Bethlehem Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team trailed visiting Dominion Christian 42-33.
A frantic comeback, however, by the host Knights would result in a GISA Region 1-AAA victory in overtime, 59-57. It was a game and performance coach Robert Strong’s team needed and got.
“Dominion was hot from the floor in the first half,” Strong said. “However, we are a young team with five sophomores and a freshman on our roster. This was a good win for us.”
Senior Drew Peevy finished with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, while freshman Ray Peevy had 15 points with three 3-pointers. Makayal Cooper added 10 points and Adam Gano finished with 8, all in the second half and overtime.
A 3-pointer by Ray Peevy pulled BCA to within 44-42 with 4:39 left in regulation. Dominion continued to hold a slim lead until Drew Peevy’s basket off a steal with 46 seconds remaining tied the score.
The teams were tied at 50 after regulation. In the overtime period, BCA scored the first six points on baskets by Drew Peevy, Gano and Cooper.
A pair of free throws from Ray Peevy with 20 seconds left appeared to seal the win but Dominion made a 3-pointer and then fouled with six seconds remaining.
Drew Peevy then made one of two free throws for a four-point lead.
Dominion added a final basket in the closing seconds but BCA did not have to inbound the basketball and took the two-point victory.
“Tanner Schwebel did a good job defensively for us,” Strong said. “Andy Klein came in and gave us some big minutes offensively and defensively. Drew Peevy did what he always does. Ray Peevy picked up his game offensively.”
The win improved the Knights to 1-3 in region play.
The Knights stepped out of region play Saturday traveling to Piedmont Academy in Monticello. BCA fell 60-55 despite 18 points from Drew Peevy and 13 points by Cooper.
Ray Peevy added 9 points in Saturday’s game with Gano finishing with 7.
The Knights (7-9) will travel to big rival Loganville Christian Academy on Friday for another region contest. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
