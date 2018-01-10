Basketball: Lady Knights topple Dominion Christian

The Bethlehem Christian Academy Lady Knights have experienced some growing pains this season but were able to put together a solid performance Friday in a home GISA Region 1-AAA contest.
Coach Karen Parker’s team defeated visiting Dominion Christian 56-20 behind a balanced offensive attack as every team member managed to score points. It was the first region win of the season for BCA.
“It was a much-needed win,” Parker said. “It was great to win a game we were supposed to win. We played well in all areas and showed the team chemistry we needed to be successful. We have been working team chemistry and it paid off tonight.”
The game result was never in doubt as the Lady Knights raced out to a 6-0 lead on baskets by Rebekah Doolittle, Callie Birt and Brooke Peevy. BCA led 21-2 after the first quarter and 31-5 by halftime.
Peevy led the team with 11 points while Rebekah Doolittle, Olivia Morgan, Birt, Katherine Gano and Catherine Doolittle each added 6 points. Stella Byrd scored 5 points while Laura Clifford finished with 4 and Josie Gray and Kayleigh Ridgeland scored 3 points each.
“We had good scoring numbers across the board,” Parker said.
The Lady Knights, who are now 1-3 in region play, were able to use strong defensive pressure against Dominion to set the tone of the contest early.
BCA lost a close non-region game Saturday to Piedmont Academy on the road 31-26. Morgan and Gano led the Lady Knights with 6 points each and Birt scored 5. Roseland scored 4 and Rebekah Doolittle added 3.
BCA (3-11 overall) will travel to Loganville Christian Academy Friday for a 6 p.m. region contest.
