COMMERCE - Terry W. Sheridan, aka “Roadrunner”, 67, died Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Sheridan was born in Commerce, the son of the late William Carl and Cota Wade Sheridan. He was a mechanic. Mr. Sheridan was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Carl Sheridan and Johnny William Sheridan.
Survivors include his wife, Ila Arnold Sheridan, Commerce; children, Melnita Fergueson, Bryson City, N.C. and Jason Phillips, Batesville; sister, Patricia Ann Herring, Crawford; brother, Richard Lee, Jefferson; aunt, Shelby Lynn Lynch. Monroe; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, January 12, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Oneal Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Roadrunner’ Sheridan (01-09-18)
