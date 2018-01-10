Downtown PUD gets green light

Over a year has passed since Braselton leaders learned of a proposal for a planned unit development in downtown. The project — which will include condominiums and commercial space — was approved Monday in a 3-1 vote.
Braselton Broadway, LLC, plans to construct 103 condominiums and detached single-family residences and almost 18,000 square feet of commercial space on 14 acres off Hwy. 124 at the town’s water towers.
Tommy Slappey, manager of the group, first met with Braselton’s downtown leaders in late 2016. Initial efforts to get the property rezoned were denied by the Braselton Town Council in early 2017.
Becky Richardson was the lone “no” vote at that time, which defeated the request because the council failed to get three “yes” votes required for approval.
At its meeting Monday night, the council had those three “yes” votes. Richardson was again the lone opposition.
She argued the project was “a lot on such a small property.”
See the full story in the Jan. 10 issue of The Braselton News.
