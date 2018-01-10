Over the last two seasons, the Banks County High School wrestling team has been on the cusp of the qualifying for the state duals. The only problem: the area they compete in is one of if not the toughest area in the state.
This year was no exception as the Leopards fell just on the outside looking in of a state duals berth this past Saturday at Harlem High School. The Leopards finished third, behind Social Circle and Elbert County. It is the third-straight third-place finish the Leopards have accumulated in the area duals. The top two teams advance to the state duals.
“Honestly, I think that’s the best we wrestled all year,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “As young as we are, I thought we wrestled about as good as we could wrestle.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Wrestling: Leopards take 3rd at area duals, miss out on state berth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry