Girls’ Basketball: Lady Leopards find different ways to win on the road

If you were to talk to Banks County High School girls’ basketball coach Steven Shedd about his team, one thing that is always consistent is the admiration he has for how the Lady Leopards play.
After a three-game road trip last week to Social Circle, Elbert County and North Hall, admiration and jubilation was the tone as the Lady Leopards are now 13-3 on the season. More importantly, the Lady Leopards are 3-0 in Region 8-AA play. Tuesday night’s results from Rabun County weren’t known before press time.
“You never feel like you’re out when you play with this team,” Shedd said. “You always feel like no matter what the situation (is), you’ve always got a chance to win.
“They never give up.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
