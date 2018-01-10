After starting the season 12-1, the Banks County High School boys’ basketball team looked at times like other teams couldn’t match up with them.
Last week, the Leopards (13-3, 2-1 Region 8-AA) stumbled back down to the pack after dropping games at Elbert County and North Hall. The Leopards’ lone win came at Social Circle. Tuesday night’s game at Rabun County wasn’t finished before press time. The Leopards swept Rabun County last year. The team also went through region play undefeated last year.
“We just didn’t play well, we didn’t shoot the ball either game,” head coach Mike Cleveland said about the team’s two losses last week.
“Sometimes you go through, I don’t know if you call it a down cycle or in a funk or however you want to put it, but we’re definitely in that and we just have to keep working hard and continue trying to get better.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Boys' basketball: Leopards stumble during road trip to Elbert, North Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry