Jefferson has been on fire as a team as of late, and there was no cooling off on Tuesday.
The Dragons (11-6, 3-0) shot a scorching 57.9 percent from the floor and converted 15-of-20 free throws in a 66-47 rout of Oconee County at home. This was Jefferson’s ninth win in 10 games.
“We did a much better job tonight of trying to get downhill and attack the basket than what we’ve been doing in the past month or so,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said.
The 19-point victory came against a Warrior team that had gotten off to a 13-2 start.
Jasper Gibson led Jefferson with 25 points, 14 of which came in the third quarter. Jacob Radaker added 13 points and six rebounds.
The Dragons held the Warriors to just 30.5 percent shooting from the floor.
Morris said one of the keys to the victory was limiting the Oconee County on the offensive boards given the height the Warriors boasted. While his surrendered 23 offensive rebounds, Morris said his team generally held Oconee County in check in that area.
“They got us some on that, but for the most part, we did a pretty dang good job,” Morris said. “They’re just big.”
A 19-3 first-half run propelled Jefferson to a 37-20 lead at the half. The Dragons’ lead grew to 54-30 after three quarters and swelled to as much as 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson’s winning ways will be put to a major test Friday as it hosts second-ranked St. Pius X at 8:30 p.m. The Dragons face back-to-back games with a road contest against Apalachee — Morris’s former team — on Saturday.
“I told them (the players) that this is kind of like a region tournament-type week when you play Tuesday, Friday, Saturday,” Morris said.
While Saturday’s game against Apalachee is a non-region contest, Morris said it’s important for his team to play well and continue its momentum.
“We need to go out there and continue on the upward trend,” he said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red-hot Dragons throttle Warriors
