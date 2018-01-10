Jefferson’s defense suffocated another opponent, and the surging Dragons notched another region win.
The Dragons (12-4, 2-1) held visiting Oconee County to just eight first-half points Tuesday in a 47-26 victory, their seventh in eight games.
“I think our girls, they’re starting to take pride in how hard they play on defense and how much they’re moving and reacting and trying to rebound the ball,” coach Jason Gibson said. “We want to defend. We want to rebound. And we want to run. If we can do that, and do a little better job of making some shots, I think we’ll be in great shape.”
For the second straight game, the Dragons shut out their opponent in the second quarter, allowing them to break open the game.
Jefferson led Oconee County 12-8 after the first quarter but didn’t allow another basket until midway through the third quarter. By then the Dragons had stretched their lead to over 20 points.
“Really, I thought we had an off first-half shooting the basketball,” Gibson said. “I just didn’t think we took very good shots … the defense is kind of what gave us that lead. We were proud of the way the kids were moving. They were working hard. Holding somebody to eight points in a half is great.”
Livi Blackstock scored a game-high 17 points for Jefferson in the win as she continues to play a large role for the Dragons as a freshman. Gibson said he had to get on to his young guard early in the game, and Blackstock rose to the occasion.
“It was more yelling words of encouragement, but anytime your voice raises when you’ve got young ones on the court like that sometimes they don’t know how to take it,” Gibson said. “I was really proud of how she responded. She’s such a key player for us. We love how hard she plays and all of the things that she does … The sky is the limit for her.”
Blackstock was the only Jefferson player to reach double figures, but nine different Dragons found their way into the scorebook.
Gibson said he hopes his team, which hosts St. Pius X Friday (7 p.m.), can build on this victory.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better on both sides of the ball, that’s what our goal is,” Gibson said. “We’re here into region play, and we’ve just got to keep working hard.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dragons allow just eight first-half points in win over Oconee Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry