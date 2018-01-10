WRESTLING: Perennial state champions have target on backs again

When asked if the nerves for upcoming state tournament ever go away, Jefferson wrestling coach Doug Thurmond responded with an emphatic “no.”
“Lord, no,” said Thurmond, who has collected a total of 33 state titles between dual and traditional competition. “We still get nervous. Anything can happen.”
While the Dragons certainly have been in championship settings time and time again, there’s something about a constant bullseye on a team’s back that ramps up the anxiety. Jefferson will again carry a target this week as it shoots for its 17th consecutive duals state championship. The tournament runs from Thursday to Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.
Thurmond described the pressure that comes with being the hunted.
“Everybody is looking to knock you off and wanting to knock you off,” he said.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
