Back for more: Panther wrestlers qualify for state duals for third year

MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 10. 2018
When his team reeled off 21 straight dual wins to start the season, Jackson County coach Jason Powers stressed that it wasn’t so much the record that mattered but the prep work that came with each match.
Turns out, that prep work paid off.
Jackson County finished as runners-up to North Hall at the Friday-Saturday Area 4-AAA duals tournament, punching its ticket to the state duals for a third straight year. The Class AAA tournament is this Friday and Saturday in Macon. The Panthers open up against Savannah Arts.
“The kids did a fantastic job,” Powers said. “I couldn’t be more excited for what they’ve done. I felt like the preparation was definitely on-point.”
Ben Gilbreath (145 pounds) and Tyler Sosebee (160) both went unbeaten during the tournament.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
