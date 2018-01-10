SWIMMING: Commerce places fourth at Chestatee

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 10. 2018
Commerce finished fourth in the overall team standings at the Chestatee Invitational, led by Kate Massey who won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:24.26).
Samantha Davidson finished second in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (25.87) and in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.24).
In the relay events, Davidson, Jessie Pritchett, Massey and Kyla McCook teamed up to win the girls’ 200-yard medley relay (2:01.01) while Davidson, Anna Wynne, Pritchett and Massey finished second in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49.61).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.