Commerce finished fourth in the overall team standings at the Chestatee Invitational, led by Kate Massey who won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:24.26).
Samantha Davidson finished second in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (25.87) and in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.24).
In the relay events, Davidson, Jessie Pritchett, Massey and Kyla McCook teamed up to win the girls’ 200-yard medley relay (2:01.01) while Davidson, Anna Wynne, Pritchett and Massey finished second in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49.61).
SWIMMING: Commerce places fourth at Chestatee
