Following a three-week holiday layoff, the Jefferson swimming team won the 11-team Chestatee High School Invitational Saturday at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
Jefferson totaled 256 points in the combined team standings. The Dragon swimmers finished 27 points ahead of second-place Loganville.
Jefferson placed first in the girls’ team standings (183 points), while the boys tied for second with Gainesville (73 points).
While no Dragon swimmers achieved new state qualifying times, the team did boast six first-place finishers and eight second-place finishers in yet another team win.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SWIMMING: Jefferson wins in return from holidays
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry