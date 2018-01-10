GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls fall to aggressive region foe

Wednesday, January 10. 2018
East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs expected a physical contest in his team’s game against Monroe Area, and the Purple Hurricanes delivered.
Behind its aggressive defense, Monroe Area handed the visiting Eagles a 44-34 loss Friday, dropping them to 0-2 in Region 8-AAA play.
“Credit them, they’re a very physical team,” Gibbs said. “Everyone they play, they’re very physical with. I think it took us a while to adjust to that, and I don’t know if we ever really adjusted to that.”
Maurissa Thomas led East Jackson with 13 points. Kenzie Whitehead finished with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
