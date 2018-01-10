GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls fall to aggressive region foe

East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs expected a physical contest in his team’s game against Monroe Area, and the Purple Hurricanes delivered.
Behind its aggressive defense, Monroe Area handed the visiting Eagles a 44-34 loss Friday, dropping them to 0-2 in Region 8-AAA play.
“Credit them, they’re a very physical team,” Gibbs said. “Everyone they play, they’re very physical with. I think it took us a while to adjust to that, and I don’t know if we ever really adjusted to that.”
Maurissa Thomas led East Jackson with 13 points. Kenzie Whitehead finished with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
