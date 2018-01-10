GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers continue to build

The Commerce Lady Tigers’ resurgence after a disappointing season last year continued to gain momentum last week.
The Lady Tigers (6-9, 2-2 Region 8-A) have now doubled their win total from last season. Their 2-2 mark in the region already equals the total number of wins the team had in the region last year.
The latest region win came last Friday vs. Towns County. The Lady Tigers won 61-50. The win was a bounce back from a seven-point loss at Jackson County.
Head coach Brad Puckett said his team was disappointed with its effort at Jackson County, but he didn’t know what to expect from the group when Towns County came to visit.
