GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS falls to 16-0 Lions

Franklin County entered Friday’s game against Jackson County ranked No. 4 in Class AAA and very much looked the part.
The 16-0 Lions ran past the Panthers 67-25, handing Jackson County its largest defeat of the season.
“They’re very athletic and shot the ball really well and they press you the whole game … They’re the best team we’ve played,” Panther coach Monty McClure said.
Carlie Anderson scored 10 points to lead Jackson County in its region opener.
