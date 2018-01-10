GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS falls to 16-0 Lions

Franklin County entered Friday’s game against Jackson County ranked No. 4 in Class AAA and very much looked the part.
The 16-0 Lions ran past the Panthers 67-25, handing Jackson County its largest defeat of the season.
“They’re very athletic and shot the ball really well and they press you the whole game … They’re the best team we’ve played,” Panther coach Monty McClure said.
Carlie Anderson scored 10 points to lead Jackson County in its region opener.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
