BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lions hit 11 3-pointers, beat Panthers

Despite contributions from its standout freshman and a newcomer, Jackson County couldn’t overcome a hot-shooting night from the 3-point line from Franklin County.
The Lions hit six 3’s in the first quarter and eight in the first half in a 77-50 win over the visiting Panthers (3-11, 0-2). Franklin County finished with 11 3-pointers for the game.
“They came out on fire and they played pretty physical … It was just tough to get some traction early on in the game,” Jackson County coach Chuck Butler said. “We’re still just playing so many younger guys, still trying to find our identity on defense.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
