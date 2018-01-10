GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson overcomes slow start in win

The Jefferson girls overcame a slow start Friday night to keep their winning ways intact.
The Dragons (11-4, 1-1) outscored North Oconee 34-16 over the final three quarters to pick up a 42-30 region road win.
Jefferson, which has won six of its last seven games, trailed 14-8 after a quarter before taking over the game.
“We tried to come out and pressure them really hard … They just hit a couple of shots in the first quarter that we didn’t even think they would take, much less make,” coach Jason Gibson said.
The Dragons moved to a three-quarter court trap in the second quarter, holding the Titans scoreless to take a 19-14 lead at the half. Jefferson, which led 33-21 after three quarters, saw a double-digit fourth-quarter lead dwindle to five late before putting the game away.
“North Oconee is a good team,” Gibson said. “They’ve got a couple of guards that in my opinion are really talented. They’ve got some kids that can shoot and they’ve got some kids that can rebound it.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
