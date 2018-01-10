BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson boys reach 10-win mark

The calendar has just turned to 2018, but the Jefferson boys’ basketball team is already to a point it hasn’t been in four years.
The Dragons, who won just four games last year, beat North Oconee 67-51 on the road Friday night to move to 10-6, marking the first time Jefferson has reached 10 wins since the 2013-2014 season.
While first-year coach Kevin Morris said victories are not the sole indicator of success, he’s proud of the results to this point having asked a young team to do so much.
“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished and the effort of our guys,” Morris said. “When that results in wins, that’s great.”
Jefferson grabbed win No. 10 — and its second region victory — with four players reaching double figures.
Jasper Gibson led the balanced scoring effort with 18 points. Donsha Gaither added 17 points, five rebounds and five deflections. Jacob Radaker finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Wells tallied 10 points and three steals.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
