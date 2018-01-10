BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Tigers down Panthers in intra-county clash

Commerce burned up the nets in a win over Jackson County, and head coach Russ Gregg hopes more nights like that are in store.
The Tigers (2-11) shot a season-high 47 percent from the floor last Wednesday in a 77-60 victory on the road. Commerce slammed the door on Jackson County (3-11) with a 15-0 fourth-quarter run in snapping a seven-game losing streak.
“The biggest thing we’ve got to do is, one, we’ve got to be committed, and, two, we’ve got to learn how to win, and that takes time,” Gregg said. “It was exciting for me tonight … That’s the way we supposed to play. Just to see us do it, and come out ready to play from the tip. I was just extremely proud of all the kids. They just played great.”
The Tigers swept the season series over the Panthers with the win.
At times, Commerce couldn’t miss from the floor, especially from beyond the arc. The Tigers drained 11 3’s and shot a season-best 50 percent from the 3-point line in the win.
Gregg said his team enjoyed an efficient night.
“I thought we moved the ball extremely well,” he said. “I thought we played together, and that’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve played some dang good competition, and I was just very pleased with how we played.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
