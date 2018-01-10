GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. girls shake off cold first quarter, beat Commerce

Jackson County coach Monty McClure isn’t sure why his team got off to a frigid start but was happy the cold spell broke after just one quarter.
The Panthers beat intra-county foe Commerce 40-33 at home last Wednesday after managing just one made shot from the floor in the opening period.
“We were very lethargic or whatever to start the game, which was just baffling to me,” McClure said.
But Jackson County overtook Commerce with a strong second quarter and never looked back in avenging a 48-45 loss to the Tigers Dec. 5.
“Commerce plays really hard,” McClure said. “I thought they were much more aggressive than we were in that first quarter … “I don’t know what happened, but we started gaining some confidence in that second quarter and it just kind of propelled us throughout the rest of the game.”
Post player Caroline Davis scored 13 points to lead Jackson County, which hadn’t played since Dec. 22.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
