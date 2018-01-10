BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers drop to 2-11

Wednesday, January 10. 2018
The Commerce High boys’ basketball team dropped two games over the weekend.
The Tigers (2-11, 0-4 Region 8-A) going into Tuesday night’s game vs. Lakeview Academy, lost 66-59 to Towns County on Friday night.
Jalen Dorsey scored 13 points to lead the team. Creed Dunbar and Chandler Martin scored 11 points apiece.
On Saturday, the Tigers fell to George Walton, 72-71. Jamecus Cox scored 20 points. Dorsey added 18 points.
