Board of education against 65-and-older tax exemption

The Barrow County Board of Education does not want a referendum on making those 65 or older exempt from school taxes.
Board members said the school district cannot afford to lose more revenue.
Superintendent Chris McMichael made a presentation Tuesday that concludes the effect of such an exemption “would be highly negative to the school system’s budget and programs, especially considering the fact that the system is already severely lagging in terms of funding when compared to the majority of the state.”
“Any further inroads to our already stretched budget are ill advised and will have a definite negative impact on our educational program,” McMichael said.
The superintendent said the county’s resolution was “a bit of a surprise.”
He said the school system “is still playing catch up” from the recession and needs all the funding it has – plus more.
McMichael was interrupted several times by board members making the point that Barrow County’s tax base is too dependent on lower-value houses. Board member Rolando Alvarez said “other places can tax at a much lower rate” and still have more money because of higher house values.
Vice chair Lynn Stevens said Barrow County’s fees for new home construction is backwards.
“Every county around us lowered the cost for larger houses,” she said. Houses of 2,000 square feet and more had a per square foot charge that is lower than Barrow’s, she said.
See the full story in the Jan. 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
