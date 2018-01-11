NICHOLSON - Emma Grace Beauchamp, 77, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Brighter Mornings.
Mrs. Beauchamp was born in Nicholson, the daughter of the late Henry and Bonnie Smith Reynolds. Mrs. Beauchamp was a homemaker and a member of the Commerce Penetecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Beauchamp; and son, Buddy Beauchamp.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Minish (Kevin), Nicholson; sons, Keith Beauchamp (Beverly) and John Beauchamp (Gail), both of Nicholson; sister, Betty Beauchamp, Nicholson; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 13, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Ralph Ashley and Glenn Vollrath officiating. Interment will be at the Beauchamp Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Emma Beauchamp (01-10-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry