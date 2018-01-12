Thompson: A lifetime of sports disappointment

Prior to Monday night, there had been three games that had defined my life as a sports fan, all of which ended in bitterly disappointing fashion.
There are now four and this latest one might just be the biggest blow yet. But first, a retrospective on utter dejection.
I was 7 years old in October 1996 when I attended game 4 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.
The Braves were defending world champs at the time and were in great position to win a second straight title. I was too young to remember much of 1995 so ’96 was my first year of really being invested in the team.
Any of you long-time Braves fans know what happened.
The Braves, primed to go up 3-1 in the series, blew a 6-0 lead late, lost 8-6 in 10 innings and went on to drop the final two games to lose it all. That series began a new Yankees dynasty and forever turned the fortunes of the Braves in the postseason during their dominant run of the ‘90s and early ‘00s. They’ve only been back to the World Series one time since, in ’99 when they were swept by a vastly superior Yankees team.
The crushing blow of that game came off the bat of backup catcher Jim Leyritz, who launched a game-tying three-run homer just out of the reach of a leaping Andruw Jones. That home run didn’t just effectively end the career of closer Mark Wohlers; it has still, to this day, ingrained in me a never-ending sense of impending doom when watching my teams play for championships.
The second big moment came in 2012 when Georgia blew a lead and lost to Alabama, 32-28, in the SEC championship game. In most people’s eyes, it was the de facto national championship game because Georgia surely would have been able to thrash Notre Dame like Alabama did in the BCS title game a month later. It wasn’t that we lost, but how we lost. A tipped pass, caught on pure instinct, that ran out the clock and the hopes of a completing a game-winning drive. Georgia had led as many as 11 points at one point. I went from the elation of running around the house on Alec Ogletree’s touchdown return off a blocked field goal to lying on the ground with a mix of exhaustion and dismay as the clock ran out.
That tipped pass completely changed the trajectory of the Georgia program.
Had the Bulldogs won and gone on to defeat Notre Dame, it’s likely Mark Richt would still be the head coach and Kirby Smart might be building a program at South Carolina or elsewhere.
The third big moment came 11 months ago in Super Bowl XLI. You know what happened there, too. A blown 28-3 lead.
Again, it’s how your teams lose these kinds of games that hurt the most. The 1998 Falcons will forever be my favorite NFL team and the comeback over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship will forever be my favorite NFL game.
But I did not have high hopes in that Super Bowl against John Elway and the Broncos, and Atlanta was not very competitive for much of the game. It was great just to get there.
But last year’s Falcons felt different. It felt like everything had finally come together and the first two and a half quarters drove that feeling home.
But then the collapse, more dejection and a chorus of what-ifs.
Those moments had prepared me somewhat for the letdown of Monday night when Georgia lost to Alabama in the national championship game. But, once again, the way it happened. Devastating. Heartbreaking. A nightmare.
The stars had finally seemed to align this year for the Bulldogs. An incredible group of seniors returned on a mission of winning a championship. Kirby Smart had transformed the program into one that actually expects to be in these moments. We were the aggressor. We took it to Alabama for most of the game. And then we let it get away. You can blame the officials — and they did have quite an impact in crucial moments — but we didn’t close the deal.
This has been the most enjoyable season of Georgia football in my lifetime and this group of Bulldogs felt like a team of destiny. From thinking momentarily that the season might be lost in the first quarter against Appalachian State with Jacob Eason’s injury, to watching Jake Fromm emerge and flourish. From the gutsy win at Notre Dame, to the blowouts of our rivals. From the blowout loss at Auburn, to the revenge victory over the Tigers in the SEC championship game.
And then the miraculous comeback win in the Rose Bowl in double overtime. Exhilarating.
It all was coming together perfectly for the Bulldogs on Monday until it didn’t.
In what had been Fromm’s year, it was Alabama’s freshman backup who stole the show.
Saban, the evil genius, and the empire of Alabama — just like the emperor Belichick and the GOAT Brady last year — ripped my heart out and many others, I’m sure.
The positive outlook on this is that there’s good reason to believe this is just the beginning of a special era at Georgia. Smart’s first two years closely resemble Saban’s first two in Tuscaloosa. A mediocre first year, followed by a strong second year in which he came up just short. He is assembling a remarkable collection of some of the nation’s best recruits.
Are the Bulldogs about to go on their own tear?
I would be cautious with that line of thinking. Even with an abundance of talent, it’s incredibly difficult to get into this position. When you have these opportunities, you have to take advantage of them because nothing is guaranteed. Georgia is facing the loss of a special senior class, plus the almost certain departure of junior linebacker Roquan Smith and possibly other key junior contributors.
In the end, I still have faith in Smart to get the program to the mountain top. I guarantee no one is taking this loss harder than he is. He has changed the culture and I believe in him.
Georgia will likely be back in a position to win a national championship — if not next year, at least within the next couple.
But until the clock hits 0:00, I’ll always have that sick feeling lingering in my stomach.
The one Jim Leyritz planted in me more than 20 years ago.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A lifetime of sports disappointment
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry