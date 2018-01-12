Château Élan Winery & Resort gets new owner, management

Château Élan Winery & Resort has been sold.
The Braselton resort has been sold to an affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital, a real estate investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., according to a press release sent out Jan. 12.
The hotel will be managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, and the championship golf and club management will be by Troon Golf.
Wheelock plans to invest over $20 million renovating 394 guest rooms, along with the resort’s spa, winery and golf clubhouse.
“We are excited and honored to officially join the Château Élan community,” commented Patrick Campbell, principal and head of hotel acquisitions at Wheelock Street Capital. “As we begin this new chapter, we look forward to enhancing the resort’s product and service offerings, while maintaining the estate’s character and charm, to deliver guests an even more unforgettable guest experience than ever before.”
Don Panoz, who founded Château Élan Winery & Resort, expressed confidence in HEI Hotels and Troon Golf.
“We are very pleased that we are able to pass on the legacy of Chateau Elan Resorts to capable national operators like HEI Hotels & Resorts and Troon Golf, and are confident they will carry on our tradition of the subtle difference of excellence,” Panoz said.
HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality company that acquires, develops, owns and operates full-service, upper upscale and luxury hotels and resorts, as well as, premium select-service hotels throughout the United States under such well-known brand families as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG, according to the release.
When asked in late December about rumors of the sale, a spokesman for Château Élan, told The Braselton News, “Château Élan has not been sold, we are still here getting ready for a fantastic New Years Eve Celebration!”
