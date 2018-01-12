Peggy Jane Thrasher (01-11-18)

HULL - Peggy Jane Thrasher, 72, passed away January 11, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Howard Ernest and Geraldine Tucker. Mrs. Thrasher was a member of Hull Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, Roger Thrasher; children, Jan Thrasher Bales and Phil (Lisa) Thrasher; sisters and brother, Joyce (Ed) Nelms, Barbara (David) Berrong and Bud (Faye) Tucker; grandchildren, Matt Bales, Jordan (Remy) Wilkins and Abby Thrasher; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services are Sunday January 14, at 2 p.m. at Colbert Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. The family will have a visitation Saturday, January 13, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Pallbearers will be Mike Nelms, Dwayne Berrong, Don Berrong, Marty Tucker, Dean Thrasher and Ronald Thrasher.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
