Peggy Jane Thrasher (01-11-18)

MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, January 12. 2018
HULL - Peggy Jane Thrasher, 72, passed away January 11, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late Howard Ernest and Geraldine Tucker. Mrs. Thrasher was a member of Hull Baptist Church.

Survivors include her loving husband, Roger Thrasher; children, Jan Thrasher Bales and Phil (Lisa) Thrasher; sisters and brother, Joyce (Ed) Nelms, Barbara (David) Berrong and Bud (Faye) Tucker; grandchildren, Matt Bales, Jordan (Remy) Wilkins and Abby Thrasher; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services are Sunday January 14, at 2 p.m. at Colbert Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. The family will have a visitation Saturday, January 13, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Pallbearers will be Mike Nelms, Dwayne Berrong, Don Berrong, Marty Tucker, Dean Thrasher and Ronald Thrasher.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
