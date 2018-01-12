Ralph Stepp (01-11-18)

HOSCHTON - Ralph Stepp, 88, entered into rest Thursday, January 11, 2018.
Mr. Stepp was born in Hoschton, the son of the late J.N. and Samantha Maybelle Hogan Stepp. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and was a retired poultry farmer. Mr. Stepp was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Odis “Pete” Stepp; and two sisters, Lorene Staton, and Virginia Cronic.
Survivors include two sisters, Geneva Stepp, Hoschton, and Jeanette Ledford, Talmo; brother, Herman Stepp, Hoschton; aunt, Lottie Skelton, Jefferson; one nephew, Tom Cronic, Hoschton; five nieces, Starr Gaines, Tammy Norris, Libby Nelson, Tootsie Fulton and Frances Staton; along with numerous cousins and other family members.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 14, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Carey Pittman officiating with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Matthew Norris, Michael Norris, Michael Skelton, Larry Banks, Darrell Hogan, and James Gaines. Honorary escort will be Riley Gaines. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
