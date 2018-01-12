Jerald Ann Maddox Anthony, 81, died Thursday, January 4, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, surrounded by family.
She was born on July 15, 1936, in Toccoa. She attended Benton High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Georgia with a degree in speech pathology and a master’s degree in library science. Jerry had an exceptional career in Georgia’s Public Schools. She was the wife of Rev. Bobby Anthony and served alongside him as he pastored in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, James Pearman Maddox, Annie Mae Collins Maddox; husband, Rev. Bobby Anthony; and daughter, Laurie Anthony.
Survivors include daughter, Lisa Simmering and husband Kenneth; son, Matthew Anthony and wife Sandra; grandchild, Michelle Simmering; great-grandchild, Coryn Leach; step grandson, Allen Hancock; step great-grandson, John Michael Hancock; step great-granddaughter, Haley Beth Hancock; grandson, Jim Anthony; great-grandson, James Anthony; sister, Janet Maddox Thomas and husband Roger; cousins, Mary Elizabeth Davidson, Bill Roberts, Collene Rios, Fred Collins, Deborah Key, Eugenia Crosby, Harry Collins, and Sherry Fitzgibbons; nieces and nephews, Jeff Thomas, Nadine Anthony Wright, Naomi Palmer, Natalie Anthony Brooks, Mark Anthony, Mike Anthony and Cheryl Ford; brother-in-law, William Anthony and wife Sue Jane; and sister-in-law, Juanita Anthony.
Memorial services will be held January 21 at Royston First United Methodist Church in Royston. Officiating will be the Revs. James Bocian, Wallace Wheeles, Shawn Waters, and Richard Cathy.
Jerald Ann Anthony (01-04-18)
