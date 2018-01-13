Five In A Row: Tigers reign at state duals

The Commerce Tigers' stranglehold on Class A got even tighter Saturday afternoon as the team claimed its fifth-straight GHSA State Duals Championship in Macon.
The Tigers dominated Wesleyan in the finals, 68-6. Commerce defeated Strong Rock Christian and Irwin County on its way to the finals matchup with Wesleyan.
In the finals, the Tigers won seven of the 14 matches by pinfall. Three wins were won via decision and two wins came via forfeit. The Tigers were up 50-0 before Wesleyan scored its only points in the finals, winning the 126-pound bout via pinfall.
"Each of (the state titles) is special," head coach Kendall Love said. "It's a great feeling.
"Each one of these guys put it all on the line. We were ready. We were prepared."
For more, read this week's edition of The Jackson Herald.
