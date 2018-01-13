Jefferson can exhale once again, knowing that it’s kept alive a streak that remains one of the most unique — and remarkable — in Georgia high school sports history.
The Dragons won their 17th consecutive state wrestling duals championship with a 36-19 win over Gilmer County Saturday in Macon, extending a string of titles that dates back to the inception of the state duals back in 2002.
“It’s been hectic,” Jefferson coach Doug Thurmond said of the title defense. “It’s always hectic. Everybody asks, ‘Do you get used to it?’ You never get used to it. You never take anybody for
granted, and you definitely don’t take Gilmer County for granted.”
The finals pairing was a rematch of last year’s championship (won by Jefferson 35-28).
Jefferson won nine of 14 finals bouts Saturday to claim its second title as members of Class AAAA (The Dragons won seven in Class A, six in Class AA and two in Class AAA).
The match featured strategic wrestling on both sides as both teams worked to avoid surrendering pins.
“There weren’t as many points scored, and the reason they weren’t scored is because everybody is fighting not to get pinned,” Thurmond said. “So that had a whole lot to do with it.”
