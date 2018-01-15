Bill Webb Jr. (01-13-18)

JEFFERSON - Bill Webb, Jr., 74, entered into rest Saturday, January 13, 2018.
Mr. Webb was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Bill and Billie Webb, Sr., and was a retired truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Dooley Webb, Jefferson; two sons, Joey Webb and Danny Shane Webb, Gainesville; daughter, Connie Savage, Cleveland; four step daughters, Virginia Archer, Gainesville, Laura Maddox, Murrayville, Sheila Kethley, Colbert, and Tracie Morris, Commerce; one sister, Juanita West, Gainesville; and numerous grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 20, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Georgia Food Bank, P.O. Box 48857, Athens, Georgia 30604.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
