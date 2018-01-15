Martha Yarbrough (01-12-18)

Monday, January 15. 2018
MAYSVILLE – Martha Lucille Jacks Yarbrough, 72, died Friday, January 12, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Ms. Yarbrough was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Blanton and Lucille Netie Seay Jacks. She was retired from Baker and Taylor.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam Yarbrough, Maysville.

Graveside services were held Monday, January 15, at Sunrise Cemetery with A.D. Smith and Paul Bridges officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

