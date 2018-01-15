Paul Thomas (01-12-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 15. 2018
Updated: About an hour ago
AUBURN - Paul Nelson Thomas, 84, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018.

A native of Atlanta, Mr. Thomas retired from Pilot Oil as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Andrews Thomas; and parents, Loyd Tony Thomas and Gladys Prickett Thomas.

Survivors include his loving wife, Frances Kennedy Thomas; son, Gary (Gaynell) Thomas; sisters, Betty Greenway and Mary Brock; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas was held Sunday, January 14, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Revs. Rolland Jackson, Carlton Shelton, Jamey Thomas officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.