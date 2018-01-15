AUBURN - Paul Nelson Thomas, 84, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018.
A native of Atlanta, Mr. Thomas retired from Pilot Oil as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Andrews Thomas; and parents, Loyd Tony Thomas and Gladys Prickett Thomas.
Survivors include his loving wife, Frances Kennedy Thomas; son, Gary (Gaynell) Thomas; sisters, Betty Greenway and Mary Brock; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas was held Sunday, January 14, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Revs. Rolland Jackson, Carlton Shelton, Jamey Thomas officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Paul Thomas (01-12-18)
