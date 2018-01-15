John Barnes Jr. (01-13-18)

John Robert Barnes, Jr., 70, died January 13, 2018.
Mr. Barnes was the son of the late John Robert Barnes, Sr. and Edna Wills Barnes. Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Barnes; brother, Jack Barnes; and sister, Dianne Church. He was owner and operator of Barnes Finance.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Pruett Barnes; children, Shane (Amy) Barnes and Jennifer Barnes Oates (Eric Carter); sisters, Geneva Smith, Betty Phillips, and Dot Mobley; and grandchildren, Harleigh, Robert, Mason, Madison, Tyler, and Jacob.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 16, at 4 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Tim King will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 2 p.m. until funeral hour.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
