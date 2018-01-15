AUBURN - Virgil Carroll Holman, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018.
A native of Hoschton, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Emory Holman and Mattie Murphy Holman. He retired as a forklift operator with Tyco Electronics.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara J. Baker Holman; son, Randall “Randy” C. Holman; daughters, Sherry (Randall) Lamb, Cheryl (Lou) Mangum, and Susan (Jonny) Foy; grandchildren, Amanda, Stacey, Tiffany, and Lindsey; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Holman, and brother-in-law, Loyd Hampton.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Holman will be held on Tuesday, January 16, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, January 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Virgil Holman (01-13-18)
