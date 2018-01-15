ATHENS - Brenda Diane Pope Burgess, 74, entered into rest Saturday, January 13, 2018.
Mrs. Burgess was born in Gastonia, N.C., the daughter of the late Raymond Lee Pope and Juanita Watson Pope. Mrs. Burgess was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse having retired from St. Mary’s Hospital after 35 years of service.
Survivors include her husband, Robert R. Burgess, Athens; son, Kevin “Skip” Fincannon and his wife Lisa, Athens; step-daughter, Lora Busbee, Commerce; sister, Barbara Minish, Commerce; brother, Raymond Pope, Statham; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Burgess came from a very close and loving family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Brenda Burgess (01-13-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry