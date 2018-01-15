Smith, James (01-13-18)

JEFFERSON - James Lester Smith, 86, entered into rest Saturday, January 13, 2018.
Mr. Smith was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Jesse Glenn Smith and Rosa Irene Cooper Smith. He was a graduate of Athens Business College, was a member of Lanier Christian Church, and was retired from the construction industry. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by three brothers, Howell, Junior and Wayne Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Scoggins Smith, Jefferson; two daughters, Lynne Pope and her husband Richard, Jefferson, and Donnette Blankinship and her husband Scott, Yorkville, Ga.; brother, Henry C. Smith, Meridian, Miss.; seven grandchildren, Jim Pope, Mary Keller, Donna Burns, Marshall Pope, Thomas Blankinship, Stasha Blankinship, and Greg Blankinship; and seven great-grandchildren, Leizle, Liam, Jaxon, Nora, Jace, Emmy, and Conrad.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at Mr. Smith’s residence. Memorials may be made to the Nursery of Galilee Christian Church, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
